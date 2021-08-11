Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Postseason

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings of the season are listed below. All teams now head to the playoffs with the bi-district round getting underway Thursday.
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):
1. Sinton (9-1; 7-0)
2. Calallen (9-1, 5-0)
3. Veterans Memorial (9-1, 7-1)
4. Rockport-Fulton (9-1, 6-1)
5. Gregory-Portland (7-3, 7-1)
Receiving votes: Flour Bluff (8-2), Miller (7-3), Ingleside (8-1)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):
1. Refugio (10-0, 4-0)
2. Odem (10-0, 6-0)
3. London (9-0, 6-0)
4. San Diego (8-1, 5-1)
5. Hebbronville (9-1, 5-1)