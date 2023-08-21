Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1

Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season. Large schools are comprised of 5A and 4A schools while the small school poll is 3A and 2A teams. The rankings are determined by strength of schedule with head-to-head factoring in down the line as well.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Gregory-Portland
2) Miller
3) Calallen
4) Veterans Memorial
5) Flour Bluff
Other: Sinton, Alice, Ingleside
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio
2) Three Rivers
3) Taft
4) London
5) San Diego
Other: Hebbronville