Friday Night Sports Blitz

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1

G-P and Refugio sit atop the initial big school and large school polls, respectively.

Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season. Large schools are comprised of 5A and 4A schools while the small school poll is 3A and 2A teams. The rankings are determined by strength of schedule with head-to-head factoring in down the line as well.

LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):

1) Gregory-Portland
2) Miller
3) Calallen
4) Veterans Memorial
5) Flour Bluff

Other: Sinton, Alice, Ingleside

SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):

1) Refugio
2) Three Rivers
3) Taft
4) London
5) San Diego

Other: Hebbronville

