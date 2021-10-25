Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the Friday Night Blitz Rankings with just two weeks left in the regular season. Odem and Hebbronville face off in the Blitz Game of the Week while London and San Diego square off a week from Friday in Week 11.
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):
1. Veterans Memorial (8-0, 6-0; Next: @ Flour Bluff)
2. Sinton (7-1; 5-0; Next: vs. Rio Hondo)
3. Calallen (7-1, 3-0; Next: @ Beeville Jones)
4. Rockport-Fulton (7-1, 4-1; Next: @ Robstown)
5. Gregory-Portland (6-3, 6-1; Next: Bye)
Receiving votes: Ingleside (7-1), Miller (5-3), Flour Bluff (7-2)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):
1. Refugio (8-0, 2-0; Next: vs. Kenedy)
2. Odem (9-0, 5-0; Next: vs. Hebbronville)
3. London (7-0, 4-0; Next: @ Santa Gertrudis Academy)
4. San Diego (7-0, 4-0; Next: vs. Falfurrias)
5. Hebbronville (8-0, 4-0; Next: @ Odem)