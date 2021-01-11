Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 11

There's a new #1 atop the large school rankings headed into the final week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school football playoffs are almost upon us as the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings get a big shake-up with Veterans Memorial's loss to Flour Bluff next Friday.

The top three schools in the large schools including Veterans Memorial look to secure district championships Friday. The small schools remain the same with London and San Diego headed to a district championship showdown.

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):

1. Sinton (8-1; 6-0; Next: @ Ingleside)

2. Calallen (8-1, 4-0; Next: vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun)

3. Veterans Memorial (8-1, 6-1; Next: @ Victoria West)

4. Rockport-Fulton (8-1, 5-1; Next: vs. Port Isabel)

5. Gregory-Portland (6-3, 6-1; Next: @ Ray)

Receiving votes: Ingleside (8-1), Flour Bluff (8-2), Miller (6-3)