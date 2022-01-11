Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 11

The top five remains unchanged in both the large and small school polls headed into some district championship showdowns on the Blitz regular season finale.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings remain unchanged heading into the regular season finale after a perfect week from the top five teams in both polls.

Week 11 features several district championship games including the Blitz "Game of the Week" between Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff, a rematch of their region semifinal showdown last year that the Hornets won 47-44 en route to the state semifinal.

LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):

1) Calallen (9-0; vs. Hidalgo)

2) Veterans Memorial (7-2; vs. King)

3) Ingleside (8-1; vs. Sinton)

4) Gregory-Portland (7-2; vs. Flour Bluff)

5) Miller (8-1; @ Carroll)

Others: Alice (7-2), Sinton (6-3), Flour Bluff (6-3)

SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):

1) Refugio (8-1; vs. Ganado)

2) Taft (7-2; vs. George West)

3) San Diego (7-2; vs. Falfurrias)

4) Three Rivers (8-2; Bye)

5) Freer (6-3; vs. La Villa)