Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings remain unchanged heading into the regular season finale after a perfect week from the top five teams in both polls.
Week 11 features several district championship games including the Blitz "Game of the Week" between Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff, a rematch of their region semifinal showdown last year that the Hornets won 47-44 en route to the state semifinal.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (9-0; vs. Hidalgo)
2) Veterans Memorial (7-2; vs. King)
3) Ingleside (8-1; vs. Sinton)
4) Gregory-Portland (7-2; vs. Flour Bluff)
5) Miller (8-1; @ Carroll)
Others: Alice (7-2), Sinton (6-3), Flour Bluff (6-3)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (8-1; vs. Ganado)
2) Taft (7-2; vs. George West)
3) San Diego (7-2; vs. Falfurrias)
4) Three Rivers (8-2; Bye)
5) Freer (6-3; vs. La Villa)
Others: Falfurrias (7-2)