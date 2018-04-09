CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the second Blitz rankings of the season. There were some small shake-ups after a few surprising scores from Week 1's games.
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1) Veterans Memorial (1-0)
2) Calallen (1-0)
3) Flour Bluff (1-0)
4) Rockport-Fulton (1-0)
5) Gregory-Portland (1-0)
Other: Miller (1-0), Beeville Jones (1-0)
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1) Refugio (1-0)
2) George West (1-0)
3) Woodsboro (1-0)
4) Odem (1-0)
5) Hebbronville (1-0)
Other: San Diego (1-0), Agua Dulce (1-0)
