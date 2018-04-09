CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the second Blitz rankings of the season. There were some small shake-ups after a few surprising scores from Week 1's games.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (1-0)

2) Calallen (1-0)

3) Flour Bluff (1-0)

4) Rockport-Fulton (1-0)

5) Gregory-Portland (1-0)

Other: Miller (1-0), Beeville Jones (1-0)

Sports, KIII

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) Refugio (1-0)

2) George West (1-0)

3) Woodsboro (1-0)

4) Odem (1-0)

5) Hebbronville (1-0)

Other: San Diego (1-0), Agua Dulce (1-0)

Sports, KIII

