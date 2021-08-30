Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 2

There was some movement in the large school rankings and a new team in the small schools.

The Friday Night Blitz Rankings saw some changes after the first week of games.

The large schools saw Sinton rise a spot above Veterans Memorial after the Pirates handily dispatched Orange Grove 57-12 (and leading 50-0 at one point) while Veterans Memorial needed a second-half comeback to get a gritty road win over Alice.

The small schools saw Hebbronville and Premont move into the weekly rankings for the first time this season. The San Diego Vaqueros rose up the rankings after an impressive road win over the George West Longhorns.

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):

1. Calallen (1-0)

2. Sinton (1-0)

3. Veterans Memorial (1-0)

4. Flour Bluff (1-0)

5. Miller (1-0)

Receiving votes: Rockport-Fulton (1-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):

1. Refugio (1-0)

2. Odem (1-0)

3. San Diego (1-0)

4. Hebbronville (0-0)

5. Premont (1-0)