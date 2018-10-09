CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Blitz rankings heading into the third week of the season. There are some new teams in both the large and small school rankings.
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1) Veterans Memorial (2-0)
2) Flour Bluff (2-0)
3) Gregory-Portland (2-0)
4) Calallen (1-1)
5) Miller (2-0)
Other: Beeville Jones (2-0)
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1) George West (2-0)
2) Refugio (1-1)
3) Woodsboro (2-0)
4) Odem (2-0)
5) San Diego (2-0)
Other: Agua Dulce (2-0)
