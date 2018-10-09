CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Blitz rankings heading into the third week of the season. There are some new teams in both the large and small school rankings.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (2-0)

2) Flour Bluff (2-0)

3) Gregory-Portland (2-0)

4) Calallen (1-1)

5) Miller (2-0)

Other: Beeville Jones (2-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) George West (2-0)

2) Refugio (1-1)

3) Woodsboro (2-0)

4) Odem (2-0)

5) San Diego (2-0)

Other: Agua Dulce (2-0)

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII