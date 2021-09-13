Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the newest Blitz rankings for Week 4 of the high school football season with the Miller Buccaneers moving back into the top five of the big schools after a late comeback win over Sinton in the Game of the Week last Friday night.
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):
1. Calallen (3-0)
2. Veterans Memorial (3-0)
3. Flour Bluff (3-0)
4. Rockport-Fulton (3-0)
5. Miller (2-1)
Receiving votes: Sinton (2-1)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):
1. Refugio (3-0)
2. Odem (3-0)
3. San Diego (2-0)
4. Hebbronville (2-0)
5. Premont (3-0)
Receiving votes: London (2-0)