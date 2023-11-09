Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The big schools see a shake-up in the poll with Beeville Jones making its season debut in the Top 5. The small schools remain the same heading into Week 4.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Gregory-Portland (3-0; @ Boerne Fri.)
2) Miller (3-0; Bye)
3) Veterans Memorial (2-1; Bye)
4) Calallen (2-1; vs. Cuero)
5) Beeville Jones (3-0; @ Somerset Fri.)
Other: Alice (2-1); Tuloso-Midway (3-0); Ingleside (3-0)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (2-1; @ Bishop Fri.)
2) San Diego (3-0; @ Odem Fri.)
3) Three Rivers (2-1; @ Banquete Fri.)
4) Freer (3-0; vs. Dilley Fri.)
5) London (2-1; @ Kingsville King Thurs.)
Other: Premont (2-0)
BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK:
Gregory-Portland (3-0) at Boerne (2-1) - Fri. 7 PM