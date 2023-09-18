Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the new Blitz rankings heading into Week 5 of games. Mother nature wiped out much of the action last week, but there is a big change atop the large school poll after G-P's loss to Boerne.
LARGE SCHOOL (CLASSES 5A/4A):
1) Miller (3-0; vs. Ray Fri.)
2) Veterans Memorial (2-1; vs. Moody Fri.)
3) Gregory-Portland (3-1; vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun Fri.)
4) Calallen (2-1; vs. Zapata Fri.)
5) Beeville Jones (4-0; vs. Cuero Fri.)
OTHERS: Tuloso-Midway (4-0), Ingleside (4-0), Alice (2-1)
SMALL SCHOOL (CLASSES 3A/2A):
1) Refugio (3-1; vs. Bloomington Thurs.)
2) San Diego (3-0; vs. Orange Grove Fri.)
3) Three Rivers (3-1; @ Skidmore-Tynan Fri.)
4) Freer (3-0; @ Stockdale Fri.)
5) London (3-1); @ Aransas Pass Fri.
OTHERS: Falfurrias (3-1), Santa Gertrudis Academy (3-1)
WEEK 5 BLITZ "GAME OF THE WEEK":
Orange Grove (2-2) at San Diego (3-0) - Fri. 7:30 PM