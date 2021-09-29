Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 6

The large school rankings see some shake-ups while the small school top 5 all remain unbeaten.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are this week's Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings after a wild week of games that saw two teams in the large school top 5 fall.

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):

1. Calallen (4-0; Next: @ S.A. Cornerstone)

2. Veterans Memorial (5-0; Next: vs. Ray)

3. Rockport-Fulton (5-0; Next: @ vs. Sinton)

4. Sinton (3-1; Next: @ Rockport-Fulton)

5. Flour Bluff (4-1; Next: vs. Gregory-Portland)

Receiving votes: Ingleside (4-0), Miller (3-2)