Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are this week's Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings after a wild week of games that saw two teams in the large school top 5 fall.
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):
1. Calallen (4-0; Next: @ S.A. Cornerstone)
2. Veterans Memorial (5-0; Next: vs. Ray)
3. Rockport-Fulton (5-0; Next: @ vs. Sinton)
4. Sinton (3-1; Next: @ Rockport-Fulton)
5. Flour Bluff (4-1; Next: vs. Gregory-Portland)
Receiving votes: Ingleside (4-0), Miller (3-2)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):
1. Refugio (5-0; Next: @ Ganado)
2. Odem (5-0; Next: vs. Taft)
3. San Diego (4-0; Next: Bye)
4. Hebbronville (4-0; Next: Banquete)
5. London (4-0; Next: vs. Lyford)