CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into the Week 6 games.
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1) Veterans Memorial (4-0, 2-0)
2) Flour Bluff (3-1, 1-1)
3) Calallen (3-1, 1-0)
4) Alice (3-1, 1-0)
5) Beeville Jones (4-1, 0-0)
Other: Gregory-Portland (3-1, 0-1)
Sports, KIII
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1) George West (3-1, 1-0)
2) Woodsboro (4-0, 0-0)
3) Refugio (3-2, 0-0)
4) Odem (5-0, 0-0)
5) San Diego (4-0, 1-0)
Others: Agua Dulce (4-0, 0-0), London (4-0, 1-0)
Sports, KIII
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2018 KIII