CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into the Week 6 games.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (4-0, 2-0)

2) Flour Bluff (3-1, 1-1)

3) Calallen (3-1, 1-0)

4) Alice (3-1, 1-0)

5) Beeville Jones (4-1, 0-0)

Other: Gregory-Portland (3-1, 0-1)

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) George West (3-1, 1-0)

2) Woodsboro (4-0, 0-0)

3) Refugio (3-2, 0-0)

4) Odem (5-0, 0-0)

5) San Diego (4-0, 1-0)

Others: Agua Dulce (4-0, 0-0), London (4-0, 1-0)

