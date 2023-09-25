Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings see some movement in both polls with Tuloso-Midway making its season debut in the poll and Three Rivers moving up heading into a Blitz "Game of the Week" showdown with Refugio.
1) Miller (4-0; @ Victoria East Fri.)
2) Veterans Memorial (3-1; @ Ray Fri.)
3) Gregory-Portland (4-1; Bye)
4) Calallen (3-1; @ Kingsville King Fri.)
5) Tuloso-Midway (5-0; @ La Feria Fri.)
OTHERS: Ingleside (5-0), Beeville Jones (4-1), Alice (3-1)
1) Refugio (4-1; @ Three Rivers Fri.)
2) Three Rivers (4-1 vs. Refugio Fri.)
3) London (4-1; vs. Edna Fri.)
4) San Diego (3-1; Bye)
5) Freer (3-1; Bye)
OTHERS: Santa Gertrudis Academy (4-1)
BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK:
#2 Refugio (4-1) at Three Rivers (4-1) - Fri. 7:30 PM