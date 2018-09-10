CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into the Week 7 games.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (5-0, 3-0)

2) Flour Bluff (4-1, 2-1)

3) Calallen (4-1, 2-0)

4) Beeville Jones (5-1, 0-0)

5) Gregory-Portland (4-1, 1-1)

Other: Miller (4-1, 2-1)

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) George West (4-1, 2-0)

2) Woodsboro (5-0, 0-0)

3) Refugio (3-2, 0-0)

4) Odem (5-0, 1-0)

5) San Diego (5-0, 2-0)

Others: Agua Dulce (5-0, 0-0), London (5-0, 2-0)

