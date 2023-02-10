Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The small schools rankings get shaken up a bit heading into Week 7. District play is underway this week for all but a handful of Coastal Bend teams.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Miller (5-0; vs. King Fri.)
2) Veterans Memorial (4-1; @ Victoria West Fri.)
3) Gregory-Portland (4-1; Brownsville Porter Fri.)
4) Calallen (4-1; vs. La Feria Fri.)
5) Tuloso-Midway (6-0; vs. Alice Fri.)
OTHERS: Ingleside (6-0), Beeville Jones (4-1), Alice (3-1)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (5-1; vs. Skidmore-Tynan Fri.)
2) San Diego (3-1; vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy Fri.)
3) Freer (3-1; vs. Santa Maria Fri.)
4) Three Rivers (4-2; @ Shiner Fri.)
5) London (4-2; Bye)
OTHERS: SGA (4-1), Odem (3-2)
WEEK 7 BLITZ "GAME OF THE WEEK":
Alice (3-1) at Tuloso-Midway (6-0) - Fri. 7:30 PM