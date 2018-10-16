CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into the Week 8 games.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (6-0, 4-0)

2) Flour Bluff (5-1, 3-1)

3) Calallen (5-1, 3-0)

4) Miller (5-1, 3-1)

5) Alice (4-2, 2-1)

Other: Beeville Jones (5-2, 0-1)

Sports, KIII

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) George West (5-1, 3-0)

2) Woodsboro (6-0, 1-0)

3) Refugio (4-2, 1-0)

4) Odem (6-0, 2-0)

5) London (6-0, 3-0)

Others: San Diego (5-1, 2-1), Skidmore-Tynan (5-1, 1-0), Three Rivers (4-1, 1-0)

Sports, KIII

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII