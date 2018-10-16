CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings heading into the Week 8 games.
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1) Veterans Memorial (6-0, 4-0)
2) Flour Bluff (5-1, 3-1)
3) Calallen (5-1, 3-0)
4) Miller (5-1, 3-1)
5) Alice (4-2, 2-1)
Other: Beeville Jones (5-2, 0-1)
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1) George West (5-1, 3-0)
2) Woodsboro (6-0, 1-0)
3) Refugio (4-2, 1-0)
4) Odem (6-0, 2-0)
5) London (6-0, 3-0)
Others: San Diego (5-1, 2-1), Skidmore-Tynan (5-1, 1-0), Three Rivers (4-1, 1-0)
