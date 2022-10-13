Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both Gregory-Portland and Taft have worked their way back into the Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings as both sit stop their district standings.
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (7-0; vs. Alice)
2) Miller (6-0; vs. Miller)
3) Alice (5-1; @ Calallen)
4) Ingleside (6-1; Bye)
5) Gregory-Portland (4-2; @ Edcouch-Elsa)
Others: Veterans Memorial (4-2), Tuloso-Midway (5-2), Beeville Jones (4-2), Orange Grove (4-2)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (6-1; Bye)
2) San Diego (5-1; @ Lyford)
3) Falfurrias (4-1;@ Progreso)
4) Taft (4-2; @ Kenedy)
5) Three Rivers (5-2; vs. Shiner)
Others: Banquete (4-2); Santa Gertrudis Academy (4-2)