Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 8

The large and small school Top 5 remain the same with some big games on tap Friday (Calallen-Miller, Rockport-Fulton-Ingleside and San Diego-Lyford).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings remain unchanged from last week, but could see some movement after Friday with some key games on tap.

LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):

1. Veterans Memorial (7-0; Next: vs. Carroll)

2. Sinton (5-1; Next: @ Raymondville)

3. Calallen (5-1; Next: vs. Miller)

4. Rockport-Fulton (5-1; Next: vs. Ingleside)

5. Ingleside (6-0; Next: @ Rockport-Fulton)

Receiving votes: Miller (4-2), Gregory-Portland (4-3), Flour Bluff (5-2)