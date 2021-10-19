Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 9

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blitz rankings see a rising team climb into the top five of the large schools in Gregory-Portland. The small schools remain the same, but should see some action over the next couple weeks with Odem-Hebbronville and London-San Diego both likely approaching district championship games in Weeks 10 and 11 respectively.
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):
1. Veterans Memorial (8-0; Next: Bye)
2. Sinton (6-1; Next: vs. Robstown)
3. Calallen (6-1; Next: @ Alice)
4. Rockport-Fulton (6-1; Next: @ West Oso)
5. Gregory-Portland (4-3, 5-1; Next: vs. Victoria East)
Receiving votes: Ingleside (6-1), Miller (4-3), Flour Bluff (6-2)
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A/2A):
1. Refugio (7-0; Next: vs. Three Rivers)
2. Odem (8-0; Next: @ Skidmore-Tynan )
3. London (7-0; Next: Bye)
4. San Diego (6-0; Next: @ Progreso)
5. Hebbronville (8-0; Next: Bye)