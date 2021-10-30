x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 10 Scores and Highlights

10 highlight games featuring a district championship in the Game of the Week and some playoff spots on the line.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another big night on the Friday Night Sports Blitz with 10 highlight games during Week 10.

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - PART I (video above):
-Odem wins battle of unbeatens over Hebbronville
-Flour Bluff rides special night to upset win over #6 Veterans Memorial
-Moody notches district win over King

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - PART II:
-Ray falls on the road to Victoria East
-Victoria West clinches playoff spot with win over Carroll
-Miller blows past Tuloso-Midway

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - PART III:
-Rockport-Fulton tops Robstown on the road
-#9 Sinton stays perfect in district with big win over Rio Hondo
-Port Isabel claims fourth playoff spot over West Oso
-St. John Paul II falls to district front-runner Austin Regents

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS BLITZ - PART IV:
-Moody's Clarence McGill wins "Play of the Week"
-Taft Greyhounds Marching Scoreboard

COASTAL BEND SCORES:

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 10, Part 4