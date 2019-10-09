CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for you the fans to determine the Friday Night Sports Blitz "Play of the Week" for Week 2.

You can check out the nominees below and and click here to vote on our Twitter page.

NOMINEE #1: Agua Dulce's Eduardo Hernandez hauls one in over-the-shoulder and takes it to the house

NOMINEE #2: Miller's Andrew Body finds Ralph Rodriguez who bucks some Pirates on his way to the endzone

NOMINEE #3: Riviera Kaufer's Robert Mayo cuts through the Eagles like a hot knife through butter

