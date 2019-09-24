CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the four nominees for the Week 4 Friday Night Sports Blitz "Play of the Week." You the fans can vote here at our Twitter page (@Kiii3Sports) up until 9 PM on Friday. We'll show the winning play of the Blitz shortly after!

PLAY #1: Freer's Hondo Bierstedt finds Adam Torres on the fade

PLAY #2: Moody's Jakota Cullum goes up top for Byron Warner

PLAY #3: Sinton's Chris Burk Jr. hauls in the tipped pick

PLAY #4: Ray's Joseph Calero takes one to the house

