A trio of Thursday games sets up another big night on the Blitz Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 4 of the high school football season got kicked off Thursday with three Coastal Bend games.

Check above for the highlights and tune in Friday at 10:35 PM for the area's most comprehensive coverage! Chris Thomasson will reveal the full schedule during the 6 PM news.

THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS (video at top of page):

-Tuloso-Midway shuts out West Oso to go to 4-0

-London edges Kingsville King late

-Riviera Kaufer drops a road game to Bruni