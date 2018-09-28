CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Week 5 scores from the Friday Night Sports Blitz. Highlights will be posted shortly after the show airs at 10:35 PM.

PART I:

-Game of the Week: Refugio vs. Mart

-Flour Bluff at Ray

-King vs. Moody

-Carroll at Victoria East

PART II:

-G-P at Port Lavaca Calhoun

-Yoakum at Sinton

-Kingsville King at Raymondville

-West Oso at Bruni

PART III:

-Lyford at George West

-Robstown at Zapata

-Hebbronville at London

-Aransas Pass at Bishop

-Monte Alto at Taft

PART IV:

-Play of the Week

