CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the scores from Thursday's high school football games, and then Friday night's Blitz scores. Highlights from Friday's games will be posted after the show airs at 10:35 PM.
Friday Night Sports Blitz:
Part I:
Game of the Week: George West edges San Diego in great game
Flour Bluff beats Victoria East on the road
Veterans Memorial tops Moody
Miller holds off King
Part II:
Tuloso-Midway falls to Port Lavaca Calhoun
Odem wins big district game over Hebbronville
Part III:
Rockport-Fulton beats rival Sinton
Orange Grove wins great game over West Oso
Ingleside blanks Robstown
Moody Trojans Marching Scoreboard
Part IV:
Play of the Week - San Diego's Sergio Guerra makes a Blitz camera-catch
Recapping the Blitz Rankings
Looking ahead to Week 9's games
Thursday:
Carroll's Mistakes Costly Against Victoria West
