Here are the scores from Thursday's high school football games, and then Friday night's Blitz scores.

Friday Night Sports Blitz:

Part I:

Game of the Week: George West edges San Diego in great game

Flour Bluff beats Victoria East on the road

Veterans Memorial tops Moody

Miller holds off King

Part II:

Tuloso-Midway falls to Port Lavaca Calhoun

Odem wins big district game over Hebbronville

Part III:

Rockport-Fulton beats rival Sinton

Orange Grove wins great game over West Oso

Ingleside blanks Robstown

Moody Trojans Marching Scoreboard

Part IV:

Play of the Week - San Diego's Sergio Guerra makes a Blitz camera-catch

Recapping the Blitz Rankings

Looking ahead to Week 9's games

Thursday:

Carroll's Mistakes Costly Against Victoria West

