CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the scores from Week 8 of the Friday Night Sports Blitz. Highlights will be posted after the show airs at 10:35 PM.
Friday Night Sports Blitz - Part I:
Game of the Week: Victoria East at Veterans Memorial
Miller at Flour Bluff
Victoria West at King
Friday Night Sports Blitz - Part II:
Calallen at Tuloso-Midway
Southside at Gregory-Portland
Friday Night Sports Blitz - Part III:
Aransas Pass at Falfurrias
Freer at Refugio
Agua Dulce at Woodsboro
Friday Night Sports Blitz - Part IV:
Blitz "Play of the Week"
Thursday Recap
Updating the Blitz Rankings
Next week's games
Thursday:
Moody edges Ray in back-and-forth game
