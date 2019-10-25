CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check out the scoreboard below for all your Friday night games and then come back later in the night for highlights of nine games from across the Coastal Bend.
THURSDAY:
King blasts Carroll 57-6
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
