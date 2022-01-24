George West hires Bennett as next coach and athletic director

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Longhorns have found their new football coach and athletic director in Brent Bennett.
Bennett spent the last four seasons at Ganado where he lead the Indians to the playoffs three times. All three of those trips saw Ganado reach the region semifinal or better.
George West is on to its third coach in one calendar year as longtime coach Brent Kornegay retired back in the spring. Former offensive coordinator Bobby Nicholson was promoted to head coach, but went just 1-9 in his lone season.