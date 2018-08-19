GEORGE WEST, TX (Kiii Sports) — The last time the George West Longhorns football team missed the playoffs was 2013, and they certainly don't intend nor seem destined to reset that clock this season. George West is fresh off a ten win season and a trip to the Area Round of the playoffs in 2017. Now, in 2018, only 10 graduating seniors from last years squad and to top things off, the Longhorns JV and Freshman team's went undefeated last season. The Longhorns have a wealth of returning talent in Longhorn country which makes George West a heavy favorite to come out on top of District 16-3A.

