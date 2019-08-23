GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Longhorns have developed into one of the more consistent programs in the Coastal Bend over the last five years.

The Longhorns have made the playoffs in each of those seasons and are coming off their second district title in the last three years.

George West has less than half of its starters back from a team that went two rounds deep last year, but despite that the expectations are there. Head Coach Brent Kornegay has seen the preseason predictions of yet another district title, but says his team isn't taking anything for granted.

KIII

