PORTLAND, Texas — It's hard to believe with Gregory-Portland being a playoff stalwart for so many years, but the Wildcats have had to watch the last three postseasons from home.

2015 was the last time G-P made an appearance in the playoffs and 2014 the last time they got a win in the postseason.

The Wildcats were close last season, with some tight district losses to Port Lavaca Calhoun and San Antonio Southside ultimately proving to be the difference.

Coach Rick Rhoades says he feels the Wildcats missed out on a big opportunity last year and doesn't plan for that to happen again with some experience coming back.

