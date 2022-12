INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Head Coach Hunter Hamrick is headed further up north as he has been approved as Rockdale's next football coach. Rockdale is located about halfway between Austin and College Station.

Hamrick lead a resurgence in Ingleside after the Mustangs started out just 1-19 in his first two years. He then lead them to the playoffs in four of his last five seasons as he now returns to the program where he once served as offensive coordinator.