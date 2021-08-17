Hebbronville not content with another "solid" season

The Longhorns are looking for their first deep playoff push in decades.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Footage courtesy KGNS-TV

The Hebbronville Longhorns have been a threat for playoff contention for several year now, but that's no longer acceptable for Head Coach RJ Montalvo.

Montalvo says the Longhorns aren't just looking to make the playoffs, they're wanting to become the first Hebbronville team to advance past the second round in decades.