HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have been the model of constency in Class 3A the last six years with the 'Horns consistently in the mix for a district crown.

Hebbronville last missed the playoffs way back in 2012 and has won two district titles in the last four years, albeit last year losing out to Odem. The 'Horns have their quarterback and a good amount of both lines back, meaning it should be easier to work in some of the other skill guys.

Coach RJ Moltalvo says the Hebbronville staff, players and fans all expect big things, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

KIII

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: