INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Mustangs went through a resurgence last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Mustangs went 3-2 in the district under Head Coach Hunter Hamrick. This year gets a little trickier for Hamrick and company as Ingleside must replace a majority of the offense including at quarterback, running back and offensive line.

The mustangs will rely on an experienced defense as they look get back to the postseason and win their first playoff game in six years.

KIII