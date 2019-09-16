CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WEEK 4 BLITZ RANKINGS - LARGE SCHOOLS:
LARGE SCHOOLS (5A, 4A):
1) Calallen (3-0)
2) Veterans Memorial (3-0)
3) Miller (3-0)
4) Alice (3-0)
5) Beeville Jones (3-0)
OTHER: Flour Bluff (1-1), Gregory-Portland (3-0)
KIII
SMALL SCHOOLS (3A, 2A):
1) Refugio (3-0)
2) George West (3-0)
3) Falfurrias (3-0)
4) Agua Dulce (3-0)
5) St. John Paul II (3-0)
OTHER: Odem (2-1), San Diego (2-1)
DROPPED OUT: Odem (2-1), Hebbronville (2-1), London (2-1)
KIII
