Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District play is heating up for every team in the Blitz rankings with some movement in both polls heading into Week 7.
Tuloso-Midway at Alice will be the Blitz "Game of the Week."
LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):
1) Calallen (6-0; @ La Feria)
2) Miller (5-0; @ King)
3) Alice (4-1; vs. Tuloso-Midway)
4) Ingleside (5-1; @ West Oso)
5) Tuloso-Midway (5-1; @ Alice)
Others: Gregory-Portland (3-2), Veterans Memorial (3-2), Beeville Jones (3-2), Orange Grove (4-2)
SMALL SCHOOL (3A/2A):
1) Refugio (5-1; @ Skidmore-Tynan)
2) San Diego (4-1; @ Santa Gertrudis Academy)
3) Three Rivers (5-1; vs. Shiner)
4) Falfurrias (4-1; vs. Lyford)
5) Santa Gertrudis Academy (4-1; vs. San Diego)
Others: Banquete (4-2); Premont (3-2)