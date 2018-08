CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The King Mustangs find themselves in Division I along with the other CCISD schools, Flour Bluff and the Victoria teams.

The Mustangs are coming off a rough year that saw them go just 2-8 in the final season of the monster District 30-5A. Now the Mustangs are hoping a young squad can compete in a slightly easier nine-team district.

© 2018 KIII