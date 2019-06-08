CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school football practices officially kicked off Monday for all the teams in the Coastal Bend that didn't do spring football.

3Sports made an early morning stop over at King where a young Mustangs squad was on the practice field.

KIII

Eddie Hesseltine returns a very young, but talented bunch that by his own admission took their lumps last year with six freshmen starting en route to a 2-8 record. But Hesseltine talked about the excitement of a fresh season and a core that now has some experience under its belt.