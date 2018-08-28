KINGSVILLE, TX (KIII Sports) — It's opening week for the high school football season and a team that could make some noise is down the road in Kingsville. The King Brahmas are coming off a 7-5 season in 2017 with a trip to the Area Round of the playoffs. The Brahmas have a wealth of offensive talent returning this season, nine starters coming back with playoff experience. Now, the Brahmas are shooting for another district title and a deep run in the playoffs. Kingsville King will open up this season on Friday with a road game against Tuloso-Midway, one of many tough non-district games the Brahmas will play before district play begins.

