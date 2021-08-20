Kingsville King Brahmas looking to bounce back after tough 2020

The Brahmas had a late start due to COVID restrictions and went winless on the year.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville King Brahmas had a rough go of it on and off the field last year and are hoping for a rebound season in 2021.

Kingsville had a delayed start to the season due to COVID restrictions and then struggled to a winless year. Head Coach Mike Davila says the seniors are using last season as motivation to try and make a push towards the playoffs in a Valley-heavy five-team district.

