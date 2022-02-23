Kingsville King promotes Jefferson to head football coach

Jefferson has plenty of connections to Kingsville, being a graduate of both H.M. King and TAMU-K.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Brahmas' football team will have a new head coach next season, but not only is it a face they're already familiar with, their former coach also isn't going very far.

Assistant coach James Jefferson has been promoted to the head coach position. Former coach Mike Davila will stay on as athletic director with the two positions now being split up.

Jefferson is a graduate of both H.M. King High School and Texas A&M-Kingsville where he's also a member of the Javelinas' Hall of Fame and previously served on the football staff. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks for five seasons from 1989 to 1993.