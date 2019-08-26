KINGSVILLE, Texas — A new season and a new head coach out in Kingsville. Over the summer King high school hired Michael Davila as it's next athletic director and head football coach.

Davila is taking over a program that is still intact from last years playoff team. Six returning starters on the offensive side of the ball and eight on the defensive side from 2018's 5-6 season with a 2-2 record in district. Davila comes to Kingsville after years of coaching baseball at the collegiate level, but, he has experience coaching football from his years at Tuloso-Midway.

On the change, he and his staff haven't made any monumental changes, their focus is on keeping things simple for the players and setting a high standard for the program.

The Brahmas will open the season against a familiar foe for Davila, King kicking off against Tuloso-Midway this Friday at Javelina Stadium at 7:30 PM.