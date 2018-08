CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — The London Pirates are coming off a historic season that saw them get the first playoff win in program history. The Pirates reached the second round before eventually bowing out to East Bernard. Coach Robbie Moreno's team has experience back on both sides of the ball. That combined with last year's playoff victory has Moreno confident his Pirates can go even deeper in 2018.

