CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five consecutive seasons in the playoffs for London high school football. The team has certainly built high expectations out in Pirate country.

London is coming off an 8-3 season with a 4-2 district record in 2018. The Pirates making it to round two of the playoffs with a team full of senior skill position players. That core has graduated and in comes a new core in 2019.

Five returning starters on the offensive side of the ball and six on the defensive side. So, the beginning of the year might be a finding their identity situation for the Pirates, but, this core has plenty of time together, they've been teammates since elementary school. While there may be pressure to keep the playoff streak alive, the team is well aware of the road ahead of them and believes they will keep the winning tradition alive.

The Pirates will begin their quest to make it six playoff appearances in a row on Thursday, August 29th, London hosting the Bishop Badgers.