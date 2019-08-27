MATHIS, Texas — The Mathis Pirates are just days away from kicking off their season and it'll be a brand-new look for the pirates on offense.

First-year Head Coach Tre Stevens is bringing his spread offense with him, a radical change from the Slot-T that Mathis was used to running.

That might not be a bad thing though with the Pirates dropping their last four district games last year en route to missing the playoffs. Stevens expects some growing pains with the spread early on, but says he thinks the returning skill position players will eventually adapt.

