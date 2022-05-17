McHugh brothers hosting Twins Passing Academy this Sunday

The football camp welcomes in the linemen this year in addition to the skill positions.

INGLESIDE, Texas — One of the area's newer and more popular football camps is coming back for a second straight year in the Twins Passing Academy.

The camp is being put on Sunday by the twin brother Matt and David McHugh, both assistant coaches in the Coastal Bend. The brothers say this year they're accepting linemen into the camp in addition to the skill positions they hosted last season.

The McHughs says they're also pushing for local athletes to be recruited more from colleges both in Texas and nationally. The hashtag #RecruitTheCoast is a motto the duo is using on social media.