CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers appeared to be on track for a playoff appearance last year before the bottom completely fell out.

The Bucs were back on the practice field this week trying to forget the way 2018 ended. Miller went 6-1 to start the year including a big win over Flour Bluff.

A tight defeat to Veterans Memorial in the "3News Game of the Week" sent the Bucs into a three-game losing streak that cost them a postseason spot.

Now the Bucs have 10 starters back on offense including one of the Coastal Bend's better quarterbacks in Andrew Body. If the Bucs can develop some depth, they have a chance to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

