Miller Bucs help ring in football season with "Midnight Madness" practice

Miller Coach Justen Evans talks with Chris Thomasson for the Bucs' first practice which kicked off as the clock struck midnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school football returning with a bang Monday morning with the Miller Bucs joining several Coastal Bend programs in holding a "Midnight Madness" practice under the lights.

The Bucs were played out onto the practice field by the band, cheerleaders and dance teams. Many Miller fans came out to show their support overnight.

3News' Chris Thomasson was on hand and spoke to Head Coach Justen Evans. Evans says the Bucs are hoping to go to just a one-quarterback system this year after senior Jaedyn Brown and junior Trevor Long split snaps throughout last year. The two are competing in camp to see who is named the Bucs' starter week one.

Miller returns a good amount of starters on both sides of the ball, including 10 on defense. The Bucs have some big shoes to fill in the receiving core with prolific wideout Lonnie Adkism heading off to Sam Houston State. Evans says even with Adkism's departure, the Bucs should have pretty good depth at the position overall.